What's Great in Dayton: November 27 - December 3, 2015

The SICSA Pet Adoption Center is offering "name your price" for all adoptable pets. This is now to 7pm. You can stop by their adoption center to visit with these pets who are currently awaiting their forever homes. On your Facebook go to SICSA Pet Adoption Center

The Grand Illumination is this weekend in downtown Dayton.

tree lighting in downtown Dayton is tonight! Approximately 100,000 colored lights will brighten the three-story-tall holiday tree on Courthouse Square. And the Children's Parade will round the corner of Second and Main. Watch decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands. And there is also Life-Size Snow Globe, Magic Glasses, Live Main Stage Entertainment, Junior League of Dayton's Holiday Hunt and more!!!!

will be on Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. Over 30 artists and designers will offer beautiful artwork, hand crafted jewelry, homemade edibles and exquisite gifts. Admission is free all day!

And another pet adoption is Send Them Home. This Pet Adoption Special is on Saturday, from 10 am - 2 pm at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC). On your Facebook find Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Would you like some relax time away from the demands of home and holidays? On Saturday from 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM, are offering a drop-in program for adults called Color & Paint & Legos, Oh My! You can relax, practice coloring or painting, or build your own Lego sets. Take time out to relax and enjoy some quiet personal time.

