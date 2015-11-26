Homelessness Advocates Say Ohio Needs More Affordable Housing

Thanksgiving is a time when many people decide to give back through volunteer work or donating to charities. Homeless advocates say they’re in the middle of a big fight to keep more people off the streets.

Bill Faith is executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, also known as COHHIO. He says providing more affordable housing now can be a preemptive strike for people on the brink of getting kicked out of their homes.

“We have to face the reality that many people are going to work at low wage jobs and they’re going to need to have housing that matches their income.”

Faith says creating more affordable housing is a good investment for the state since it can cut down on health care costs and lower the infant mortality rate.

