St. Vincent de Paul Providing 400+ Thanksgiving Meals Among Other Services

The non-profit, St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton annually serves over 100,000 people in the Miami Valley. This Thanksgiving, the organization will provide more than 400 meals through various services to people and families in need.

In this interview with WYSO, Executive Director David Bohardt talks about the scope of services provided by St. Vincent through a host of conferences, food pantries, community stores, gateway shelters and supportive housing. Bohardt also discusses the current needs of the organization in terms of funding and donations.

