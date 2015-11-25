Springfield's Upper Valley Mall Auctioned Off

An online auction yielded a $2.65 million bid last Thursday for Springfield's financially troubled Upper Valley Mall.

The bidding process was completed on the website and exceeded the minimum asking price of $1.5 million attached to the 500,000 square foot property.

The mall will remain in escrow until the sale is finalized and then the new owner will be announced.

Sears is the only anchor store left at the mall and was not included in the sale because it owns its space.

