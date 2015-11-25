Ohio FOP Asks NFL To Allow Officers' Gun In Stadiums

Cops around the country are asking the NFL to allow off-duty and retired police officers, deputies and other law enforcement officers to carry guns in stadiums. Jay McDonald with the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio has sent a letter to the management of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, asking them to rescind a two-year old policy that prevents off-duty and retired cops from carrying weapons into games.“In light of world events, specifically in Paris where we know terrorists targeted events with large crowds, to us it’s common sense that you’d want highly trained individuals who are willing to run towards gunfire, and that’s what cops are.”

The president of the national FOP has sent a letter to the league requesting the change, but there’s been no response from the NFL so far.

