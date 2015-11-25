Dayton's Rubi Girls Present Popular, Annual AIDS Benefit

This Saturday, November 28 at8pm, Dayton’s very ownRubiGirls will perform an annual benefit show to raise money that will go to fight HIV/AIDS.

The 'Girls' will take the stage at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Coliseum to present The Show Must Go On, an annual event now for about 17 years.

To find out more about the show and about theRubiGirls themselves, we caught up with founding members, JoshStucky and Brent Johnson, and Rubi member Jonathan McNeil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uo6PDjXeebA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Byr-7RTYb58

