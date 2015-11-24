Man Detained After Driving Through Wright-Patt Gate

Officials at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base say a man ignored guards' instructions to stop at a security gate, prompting evacuations, but that Ohio's largest military base has been determined safe.

Daryl Mayer, spokesman for the base near Dayton, says the man drove through the gate area around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. A base statement says security personnel pursued the driver and located the vehicle parked outside a building. They then cordoned off the area around the vehicle and evacuated some nearby buildings.

The statement says the man was detained for failing to heed instructions from guards. Mayer says no other information was immediately available.

