Magistrate Sets Bond For Man Charged In Terror Case

An Ohio man accused of trying to send money to an al-Qaida leader will be allowed to leave jail once his family posts bond.

A U.S. magistrate set bond at $500,000 for Sultane Roome Salim over the objections of federal prosecutors.

The Columbus man is one of four people with Ohio ties charged with working together to send money to a known al Qaida leader before he was killed in a drone strike.

His lawyer has disputed the charges.

The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports that Salim was ordered to surrender his passport and too stay away from the other three charged in the case.

Two of the men are residents of the United Arab Emirates who were arrested overseas and flown back to the U.S. to face charges.

