Local Children's Non-Profit Struggles To Meet Demand

A local non-profit is putting out a call for help in the way of donations. Hanna’s Treasure Chest in Centerville helps families and children in need by supplying gently used care packages of clothing, toys, books, and games.

They serve as a donation collection site and then work with social service agencies in Montgomery, Butler, Greene and Warren Counties to distribute the goods to needy families in those areas.

Hannah’s Communications Director, Leslie Marsh, says the outfit is working hard to fulfill demand heading into the holiday season.

"Since the end of October and the first week of November, we've taken in requests for care packages for about 600 children in the local area," she says. "We've filled about half of those care packages so far but that left our shelves really, really bare of really essential items to put into those care packages for kids.

Marsh says the biggest need right now is for winter clothing for kids – especially long sleeve shirts, pants, gym shoes, winter boots, and coats for infants.

