Trump Lawyer Threatens To Sue Kasich Super PAC

Republican presidential contender Donald Trump is threatening to sue his fellow candidate, Republican Gov. John Kasich. The Kasich super PAC New Day for America says it got a letter from Donald Trump’s lawyers, threatening legal action over a new ad that begins, "On the job training for president does not work."

The ad, part of a $2.5 million dollar buy, features photos of President Obama and Republican candidates Ben Carson and Trump. In the letter, released by the Kasich Super PAC, Trump’s lawyer Alan Garsten warns against false, misleading or defamatory statements against his client. The letter comes after Trump and Kasich got into it in a series of tweets that got ranged from contentious to nasty.

