Petition Fails To Save Springfield's Target Store

The Target Store in Springfield is closed, and a petition to keep the store open has been rejected.

The petition had a goal of 5,000 signatures, but only 3,089 had signed it by Thursday afternoon. A Target spokeswoman issued a statement later in the day saying the company respects its "loyal and dedicated customers," but had to close several stores in Ohio as part of a restructuring plan. A Target in Trotwood closed last year despite similar protests.

Clark County resident Karen Sloane was hoping this petition would have an effect.

"We didn't want to lose our Target, especially with so many places closing. We need more shopping options here," she explained

Target will close for good at the end of January 2016. The company says 103 workers will lose their jobs, but will be able to seek employment at other store locations.

