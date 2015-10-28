© 2020 WKSU
The GOP Debate Clock: Fiorina Spoke The Most

By Barbara Sprunt
Ally Mutnick
Published October 28, 2015 at 6:35 PM EDT
NPR will track how much air time each of the candidates get in Wednesday night's debate. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Republican presidential candidates squared off for the third time Wednesday night. The lineup looked similar to the last debate with the exception of Scott Walker, who dropped out Sept. 22.

The debate, hosted by CNBC, lasted roughly two hours, including commercials, and gave each candidate a closing statement. The timing demands were made by Donald Trump and Ben Carson, who were unhappy with the three hour GOP debate that CNN hosted last month.

Carly Fiorina spoke for the most time, followed closely by Sen. Marco Rubio.

Here is NPR's final tally for how much airtime each main-stage candidate got in the prime-time debate:

Fiorina: 10:32

Rubio: 10:10

Kasich: 9:42

Trump: 9:26

Christie: 8:31

Huckabee: 7:39

Cruz: 7:34

Carson: 7:02

Bush: 6:39

Paul: 6:15

The 6 p.m. debate tally:

Bobby Jindal: 10:38

Lindsey Graham: 9:33

Rick Santorum: 9:29

George Pataki: 8:38

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
