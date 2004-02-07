Putting a Face on Beatlemania

Forty years ago today, the Beatles arrived in America. An appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show two days later firmly established Beatlemania in the United States.

That broadcast is well remembered by the millions of people that watched it -- and by the people in the audience, including 15-year-old Robin Lynn.

As the Fab Four opened with "All My Loving," the camera cut to the audience and held on the teenager's face. In the four decades since, Lynn's appearance has made her a familiar face to strangers, and the source of many family jokes.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with the grown-up Robin Lynn and her son, Dan Blumberg.

