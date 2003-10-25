Laughing Along with Lily Tomlin

This weekend, a gaggle of actors, comedians and writers will gather to honor Edith Ann, Ernestine, Agnus Angst -- and of course the woman behind those indelible comic characters and many more.

Lily Tomlin is the recipient of this year's Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for achievement in humor. And that's the truth.

In an interview with NPR's Scott Simon, Tomlin covers a career that began with comic ads, got a boost from the '60s comedy launching pad Laugh-In, and continued with film roles (from Nashville to 9 to 5), one-woman stage shows and a return to TV on The West Wing.

