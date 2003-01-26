Chris Butler's 'Museum of Me'

Chris Butler hasn't always been a Luddite.

His group The Waitresses had some hits in the 1980s -- especially "I Know What Boys Like" and "Christmas Wrapping." He's also held a Guinness record for "The World's Longest Pop Song" -- 500 verses clocking in at 69 minutes.

His latest effort -- The Museum of Me --comes out Tuesday on his own Future Fossil label. It's a collection of new songs recorded on old equipment, including wax cylinders, wire recorders and antique tape machines.

To view additional examples of the equipment used by Chris Butler to record the music, go to his Web site below.

