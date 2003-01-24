Drugmaker's New AIDS Drug Strategy

The big drugmaker Pharmacia will allow generic versions of its AIDS drug Rescriptor to be sold in poor countries. But only in poor countries. In a new approach to AIDS treatment, Pharmacia says generic manufacturers can make copies of its drug, but in a different shape and color. The company hopes that distinction would make it difficult for illegal shipments of the generic versions to be sold on the black market in the U.S. and other wealthy countries. NPR's Snigdha Prakash reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR