Sarah McClendon

By Liane Hansen
Published January 12, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Sarah McClendon, one of the most vibrant and tenacious members of the White House press corps over the past 60 years, died this week at the age of 92. Host Liane Hansen presents an interview she conducted with McClendon back in 1996.

Weekend Edition Sunday
Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen