Britain's Parliament Backs Stem-Cell Research

By Joe Palca
Published December 31, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

In the second of three reports, NPR's Joe Palca examines why Britain is eagerly pursuing embryonic stem-cell research, while the United States hesitates. Parliament has consistently supported Prime Minister Tony Blair's position that stem-cell research holds the key to cures for various diseases. There are far fewer religious and moralistic impediments in Britain, compared to the United States, where the Bush administration has reluctantly agreed to allow limited, privately-funded research to go forward.

