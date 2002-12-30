In the first of a three-part series on cloning, NPR's Joe Palca reports on the stem cell research that's being conducted at publicly funded research labs in Britain. The stem cells are derived from human embryos that are discarded by in-vitro fertilization clinics. Scientists around the world oppose the use of cloning techniques to create human babies. But they support the cloning of embryos for stem cell research, which has the potential to produce new treatments for various diseases.

