NPR's Steve Inskeep reports that U.S. Rep. Cass Ballenger (R-NC) is now expressing his own regrets over unfortunate comments about the recently defeated U.S. Rep. Cynthia McKinney (D-GA). Ballenger, who called on Sen. Trent Lott to step down, is apologizing for remarks that touched on McKinney's race, among other things.

Copyright 2002 NPR