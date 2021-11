Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS), has been hearing stern criticism for his remarks last week in support of retiring Sen. Strom Thurmond's 1948 presidential campaign and its racist legacy. NPR senior news analyst Daniel Schorr says the remarks may have done damage not only to Sen. Lott's popularity but also to the Republican Party's efforts to woo blacks away from the Democrats.

Copyright 2002 NPR