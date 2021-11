In the tropical jungle outside Saigon, commentator Robert Franklin visited the Cao-Dai, a syncretic religious group that pulls from Buddhism, Taoism, Hinduism, Islam, Confucianism, Judaism and Christianity. Their fantastic, beautiful and ornate compound is in the middle of people living in extreme poverty, and it reminds Franklin that that religions may be better at dispensing charity than demonstrating justice.

