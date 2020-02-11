Northeast Ohio census workers are pushing forward with efforts to count Cuyahoga County residents after U.S. Census deadline was extended to the end of October. Workers will be stationed in and around high-traffic areas like the county board of elections, Browns stadium and the recently reopened Heinen’s in Downtown Cleveland, said Cuyahoga County Director of Regional Collaboration Michele Pomerantz. “It gives us real time to partner with other agencies to be in all the places where people are going to be in the last few weeks of October,” Pomerantz said.