At this point, Biden leads nationally and in enough key swing states to reach 270 electoral votes. Still, Trump remains within striking distance in several important places.
Trending from 89.7 WKSU
- What Absentee Ballot Voting in the Ohio Primary Could Tell Us About the General Election
- Carefully Fill Out Your Absentee Ballot Request, Or Risk Having It Rejected
- Early Voting Turnout May Set a Record in Stark County
- Transgender Voters Face a Unique Set of Challenges While Preparing to Vote This Election Year
- The Browns Are Off and Running to Their Best Start in Nearly 20 Years
Election Protection is WKSU’s community information initiative focused on access, policy and community resources around voting this November.
From the WKSU Newsroom
-
The coronavirus pandemic and a summer of demonstrations nationwide have exposed deep racial injustices and made clear the need for urgent social reform, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in his state of the city address Thursday night. In the 33-minute speech, the four-term mayor rejected the notion of gradual change, warning that unrest will grow more tempestuous unless the city eliminates inequities and racism in the criminal justice system, education and healthcare.
-
Ohio law says you cannot enter a polling place wearing any article of clothing that advocates for or against a candidate. But anyone who insists on...
-
Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and...
-
Socially distanced parking continues in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
-
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is seeking volunteers as they lose the help of the Ohio National Guard.
-
Northeast Ohio census workers are pushing forward with efforts to count Cuyahoga County residents after U.S. Census deadline was extended to the end of October. Workers will be stationed in and around high-traffic areas like the county board of elections, Browns stadium and the recently reopened Heinen’s in Downtown Cleveland, said Cuyahoga County Director of Regional Collaboration Michele Pomerantz. “It gives us real time to partner with other agencies to be in all the places where people are going to be in the last few weeks of October,” Pomerantz said.
From NPR
OH Really?
- President Trump's Illness Sparks Listener Question, OH Really? Explores Answer
- OH Really? Gets Answers to Your Voting Questions with Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters
- OH Really? Gets Answers to Your Voting Questions from Jen Miller of Ohio League of Women Voters
- Election Questions? Ask Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters
- Listener Asks OH Really?, 'What Happens After Akron Police Seize a Firearm?'
The View from Pluto
- The Browns Are Off and Running to Their Best Start in Nearly 20 Years
- The View From Pluto: The Yankees Rout Shane Bieber, Indians in Game 1 Blowout Victory
- The View From Pluto: The Indians Pitch Their Way to the Postseason
- The View From Pluto: The Browns Remain a Hot Ticket, Even During a Pandemic
- The View From Pluto: A New Staff and No Preseason Spell a Likely Slow Start for the Browns
Shuffle
- Shuffle: Justin Tibbs Starts a Dialogue About Race with His '#BlackInAmerica' Performance
- Shuffle: From Parking Lots to Sidewalks, Music Venues and Artists Get Creative to Survive
- Akron's PorchRokr Goes Virtual: Plan Your CouchRokr from the Comfort of Home
- Shuffle: Accelerator Program Will Give Four Cleveland Musicians the Chance to Break Out
- Shuffle: Cleveland's Mourning [A] BLKstar Reflect on the Movement That Sings Through Their Music