Wooster Officials Consider Charging the Homeless for Refusing Shelter

By 28 minutes ago
  • Wooster is the Wayne County seat and has a population of about 25,000.
    Wooster is the Wayne County seat and has a population of about 25,000.
    GOOGLE EARTH

Wooster officials are meeting on Monday, December 3 to consider an ordinance that will charge the homeless with misdemeanors for refusing to seek shelter.

The first offense will be a $150 fine, which is similar to a speeding ticket. The second offense will be a fourth-degree misdemeanor with a fine of $250 and 30 days of jail time.

City Law Director John Scavelli says the ordinance is not about penalties, but making sure that those in need get shelter.

“The point of the ordinance is to communicate with those who are in need and to help them engage with the services that are available to them. That they may not know about or may have trouble getting to. That’s really the point of it.”

Scavelli says that individuals who are restricted from entering available shelters will not be fined or charged.

Tags: 
John Scavelli
City of Wooster
Homeless shelter
Tent city

Related Content

Akron Tent City Owner Says He Hopes to Work With the City On Solutions For Homeless People

By Dec 3, 2017
Second Chance Village
MARK AREHART / WKSU

The operator of a tent city for homeless people says he hopes to work with officials in Akron to address neighborhood concerns.

Akron Protestors Urge City to Work With Second Chance Village Residents

By Oct 1, 2018
photo of Sage Lewis, Andrea Fahey, Tara Samples
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

About two-dozen people were in Hardesty Park Sunday to protest Akron’s order to close a large homeless camp.

City Council last month denied a zoning request that would have allowed Second Chance Village to remain open.  The camp in the Middlebury neighborhood has been open since early 2017 and includes about 40 people living on a commercial property owned by entrepreneur Sage Lewis.

Andrea Fahey from Akron has been homeless in the past, and helped organize yesterday’s event.  She says Akron should be working with Lewis to find a way to keep the tent city open.