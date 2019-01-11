Wintersville Dispensary Hopes to Make First Medical Marijuana Sale Soon

By 21 minutes ago
  • Photo of marijuana leaves
    The first of 56 medical marijuana dispensaries in the state hopes to soon make its first sale.
    JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The first of 56 medical marijuana dispensaries could open in a few days in Eastern Ohio.

Results of tests on samples from some state licensed marijuana growers could come in the next week. And a dispensary in Wintersville wants to make its first sale in the next few days.

But Mark Hamlin with the Ohio Department of Commerce says don't expect many products on the shelves. "We know that product availability will be tight to begin with," Hamlin said. That's what we expect from talking with our licensees and it's what we have seen in every other state that has a program like this."

Patients with one of 21 qualifying conditions can buy medical marijuana if recommended by a state-certified doctor. 

According to the Department of Commerce, the conditions include AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury and ulcerative colitis.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Ohio Department of Commerce

Related Content

Cleveland Clinic Says Not Yet To Prescribing Medical Marijuana

By Adrian Ma 3 hours ago

With the first legal sale of medical marijuana in Ohio expected to occur as early as next week, the Cleveland Clinic wants its patients to know that its doctors will not be prescribing it. 

Dr. Paul Terpeluk, Medical Director of Employee Health Services at the Cleveland Clinic, said many of the Clinic's patients have asked whether they can get a script for medical marijuana. For now, he said, the official answer is: "Not yet."

Streetsboro Lab Prepares for Medical Marijuana Inspection

By Dec 13, 2018
Photo of marijuana leaves
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

An environmental laboratory in Streetsboro is hoping to pass an inspection next week that will allow it to test medical marijuana.

Department of Commerce and State inspectors will visit North Coast Environmental Laboratory on December 19.

Spokesperson Joe Moorhead said the inspectors will be searching for everything the lab put in its application. If they fail, the lab can potentially lose its ability to achieve a medical marijuana license.  

Ohioans Are Taking the First Step Toward Getting Medical Marijuana

By Jan 2, 2019
Photo of marijuana leaves
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Thousands of Ohioans have already received the paperwork they need to access medical marijuana and are ready to get it when it becomes available.