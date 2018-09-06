Why the Delays in Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program?

By 1 hour ago
  • Leaves on a marijuana plant
    Leaves on a marijuana plant
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s medical marijuana program went into effect on September 8, 2016. Yet two years later, the drug hasn’t been dispensed to anyone. It was supposed to be fully operational on September 8 of this year but that’s not happening.  

Weather, delays associated with ordering equipment, real estate closing delays, problems with utilities or unforeseen issues with renovation of buildings, delays with local permitting – those are some reasons the program isn’t going to be fully operational by that September 8, 2018 deadline.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Stephanie Gostomski says court suits that have been brought against the state over the way the program has been handled have given it the green light to continue. And she says it is. She says some companies that have been awarded licenses are in the process of producing the product. And while there’s not a definite date for when the first medical marijuana under this program will actually be provided to a patient, Gostomski says the program, which has many moving parts, is on course.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Ohio Department of Commerce
CBD oil
cannabinoid

Related Content

More Ohio Processors and Testers Get Medical Marijuana Provisional Licenses

By Aug 17, 2018
Photo of medical marijuana
Shutterstock.com

More processing and testing facilities for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program have been given provisional permits to proceed with their plans.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued permits to Green Investment Partners and Standard Wellness Company. They join seven other processors who got provisional approval earlier this month to build their facilities. 

Ohio Gives License to Large-Scale Medical Marijuana Cultivator

By Jul 31, 2018
photo of marijuana
United States Fish and Wildlife Service

The state has issued the first license for a large-scale medical marijuana cultivator under Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

Ohio Department of Commerce spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said Buckeye Relief has passed its inspection and has been issued a certificate of operation, the first issued to a large-scale cultivator, which is allowed to grow up to 25,000 square feet of medical marijuana. 

Products With Marijuana-Derived Oil CBD for Sale, Despite Being Illegal

By Aug 31, 2018
photo of a store
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Products derived from marijuana that don’t contain THC, the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol that produces a “high,” are being sold in stores throughout the state. Cannabidiol, or CBD oil, can be found in boutique shops and health food stores. But the state’s Pharmacy Board says sales of those products are illegal.

The board’s clarification on CBD oil, which is derived from marijuana or hemp, says it is illegal under Ohio’s new medical marijuana law. The board says CBD oil must go through the same testing procedures and comply with the same rules as actual marijuana.

Local Store Pulls CBD Oil Off Its Shelves After State Pharmacy Board Ruling

By & Sep 4, 2018
Andrew Meyer

A statewide notice that says CBD oil is illegal to sell by non-sanctioned stores has local natural health shops pulling their CBD products off the shelves.

The notice, sent out by Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy, says CBD oil can be distributed legally by those under the state-sanctioned medical marijuana program. The program is expected to start by early 2019.