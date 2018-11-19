What Will You be Buying This Holiday Season? Clothes, Electronics, Toys Expected to Sell Well

Retailers throughout Ohio are gearing up for the holiday shopping season. The industry expects consumers will be buying more this year than last.

Retailers should see solid gains in sales this year.

Gordon Gough with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says a University of Cincinnati study shows this holiday season should be happy for retailers in Ohio.

“Ohio will see a 3.2 percent increase in Ohio retail activity, a 3.2 percent increase over 2017 numbers.”

Gough says toys, electronics and clothing are expected to be popular during this holiday season. The study shows a total of $24.9 billion in 2018 will be spent during this holiday season. But that is around half of national estimates of increased spending.