The View Beyond Pluto: The Indians' Second Base Dilemma

  • The Indians aren't sure what to do with struggling second baseman Jason Kipnis
Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has long been a fan-favorite, but the team has developed a dilemma this season.

"Based on when he's healthy, he plays well. When's he not, he doesn't," WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said.

The 31-year-old Kipnis started out the season strong, coming into spring training by swinging home run after home run — a stark difference from his lacklaster season last year. But as the season progresses, Kipnis is struggling to keep a solid batting average.

In 2014, Kipnis signed a six-year, $52.5 million extension. He's set to make $13.5 million this season. 

Pluto said Indians manager Terry Francona isn't sure what to do, because he always protects his players. And, the idea of Kipnis changing positions creates other problems for the infield.

As for Pluto, he thinks it might be best to wait on Kipnis and give him some days off to let some other players, like Erik Gonzalez, get some playing time at second. 

