Vice President Pence Touts Trump Administration Policies During Cincinnati Visit

    Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration has accomplished many things, despite "unprecedented" opposition from the Democrats.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Cincinnati Tuesday to promote Trump administration policies.

The program at the Weston Hotel was officially about tax reforms, but Pence also plugged efforts to improve foreign trade, revamp immigration policies, and improve the economy.

"But the people of Ohio deserve to know, quite frankly, we've done it all in the face of unprecedented obstruction and opposition by liberals in Washington D.C," he told the crowd.

Pence got a rise from the crowd of about 400 when he said everything Republicans accomplished has happened despite opposition from Democrat Sens. Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown.

Brown is running for re-election in Ohio this fall. He's opposed by Republican Jim Renacci.

