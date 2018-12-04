Urban Meyer Retiring after Ohio State's Rose Bowl Game

Ohio State University’s football coach is retiring next month.

Urban Meyer, who has been with the Buckeyes for seven years, says he’s stepping down from his position partly due to headaches from a cyst on his brain.

Offensive Coordinator Ryan Day will take over as head coach after the team’s appearance in the Rose Bowl. Meyer says the decision was challenging, but he has confidence in Day’s abilities.

Urban Meyer says it's hard to leave

“It’s very difficult, you know, this is all I know. But I talked to a couple of recruits that I’m very close with, and I said this might happen; I wanted to gauge their reaction. And I can’t tell names and all that, but it was over the top because of the respect that they have for Ryan and the program, and for Ohio State.”

Meyer led the Buckeyes to a national title in 2014.