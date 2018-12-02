University of Akron Considering Private Search for Next President

By 43 minutes ago
  • Photo of University of Akron
    UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron is considering changes to its presidential search policy, which would include using a private firm to conduct the search.

If the changes are approved, it would keep the names of candidates private and inaccessible through public records laws.

Some argue a private search leads to the best candidates coming forward without fear of backlash at seeking new work.

However, Frank LoMonte, a senior legal fellow at the Student Press Law Center, says a private search has the potential to let questionable candidates slip through the cracks.

“If the search firm is saying, ‘we don’t do background checks on the candidates,’ I would tear that contract up and start with somebody else," LoMonte said. "Because, you just — it’s reckless, it’s irresponsible to put somebody in a position to be running a large, powerful government agency without doing the kind of background checking that you would do before you’d hire a dog walker.”

The university’s Board of Trustees is set to consider these changes on December 5th.

John Green has been serving as the interim president for the university since May 1st.

Tags: 
The University of Akron
Scott Scarborough
John Green
president search
student press law center

Related Content

University of Akron Interim President John Green Says He'll Focus on Finances, Programs

By Apr 23, 2018
John Green
M.L. Schultze / WKSU

Correction: This story originally referred to John Green as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

The University of Akron's incoming interim president, John Green, is the fourth person to lead the school in four years. And he’s reflecting on what he intends to do when he takes office next week.

University of Akron's Matt Wilson Sees a Turnaround Coming in Finances, Enrollment and Communication

By Jan 18, 2017
Matt Wilson
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The president of the University of Akron says the school he took over six months ago is starting to see a recovery in finances, enrollment and graduation rates. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with Matt Wilson after he outlined to the Akron Press Club today what the university is doing to recover from a tumultuous two years.

Facing a $16 Million Deficit, University of Akron May Add and Cut Academic Programs

By Ashton Marra Jun 13, 2018
photo of University of Akron Law School
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron says it's anticipating a $16 million operating deficit for the new fiscal year beginning July 1st.

The university attributes the shortfall partly to a downward trend in enrollment the past several years, including a projected 7 percent decrease for the fall. But interim President John Green says the school will adjust program offerings in the hopes of attracting new students.

University of Akron Interim President Addresses Pain of Degree Cuts, Looks to Future

By & Aug 21, 2018
photo of University of Akron
MARK AREHART / WKSU

The University of Akron announced it will cut 80 of its degrees in an effort to shift focus to more popular programs. The person heading up the transition is Interim President John Green.

The university will phase out about 19 percent of its degrees and tracks, leading some to question what will happen to current professors and faculty. But Green said those faculty will be repurposed to other University of Akron programs.