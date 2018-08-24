Trump to Speak at Ohio Republican Party's Annual Dinner

By 1 hour ago
  • Donald Trump speaking at one of his rallys
    KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

President Trump is headlining the Ohio Republican Party’s annual dinner tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year.

The event is being held at the Columbus Convention Center, where an anime convention is also underway. As guests arrived in suits and dresses, anime vistors entered  in costumes of superheroes and characters from Japanese animation.

Trump is expected to speak at 6, after visiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital with the First Lady and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. He also attended a fundraiser with US Senate candidate Jim Renacci. 

Every Republican candidate on the fall ballot is expected to be at the dinner, along with several hundred party officials, volunteers and would-be candidates.

One Republican who won't be here is Gov. John Kasich, who hasn’t attended a state GOP dinner since Trump was elected and helped install party chair Jane Timken.

The state dinner has been planned for months, but it wasn’t known till last week that Trump would speak.  Party chair Jane Timken says her pre dinner VIP  reception - featuring a table of 10 guests for $10,000 - is a sell out.

Tags: 
Jane Timken
President Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican dinner
Ohio Republican Party

Related Content

There's a Trumpian Imprint in Ohio's U.S. Senate Race

By Jun 13, 2018
photo of voting
WKSU

President Trump is likely to have a big impact on Ohio’s U.S. Senate race this fall  – for better and worse. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on some of the indicators in the latest Quinnipiac poll.

Five months before the election, the poll shows incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown well ahead of his Republican challenger, Congressman Jim Renacci (51-34 percent).

And it shows the top issues in the Senate race are:

Republican Primary: The Trump Effect

By Andy Chow May 3, 2018
A photo composite of Ohio gubernatioral candidates Mary Taylor (left) and Mike DeWine (right.)
FACEBOOK

The gubernatorial primary is the first election for statewide office since Ohio overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2016. That means we could soon learn a lot about Ohio’s Republican voters and the real impact Trump has had on Ohio politics.

Mary Taylor and Mike DeWine have both invoked President Donald Trump’s name in their ads playing around Ohio.

DeWine has said he supports Trump’s border wall and travel ban.

Morning Headlines: Special Elections in Ohio, Akron-Canton Names Next Head

By Aug 7, 2018
aerial photo of Akron-Canton Airport
GOOGLE EARTH

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2017: