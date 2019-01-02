Trash, Litter Concerns At Cuyahoga Valley National Park As Partial Government Shutdown Continues

  • Overlook ledges at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Park staff at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are expressing concerns about the increase in littering and trash in the park since the partial government shutdown began. 

Deb Yandala, CEO of the Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, says trash cans are overflowing because no employees are there to empty the bins and that visitors are leaving their trash on the ground.

If the problem continues, Yandala says they may have to close the parking lots.

Employees will not work at the park during the shutdown but there are a handful of law enforcement officers there for general safety.

Staff members are asking the public to pack their trash out with them instead of leaving it in the park until the shutdown ends.

