Tour Des Trees Bicycling Tour to Stop in Kent and Other Parts of Ohio

By 3 hours ago
  • Cyclists planting trees
    Cyclists on the Tour de Trees bicycling tour plant a tree in Washington, D.C.
    Coleman Group / Tree Fund's Tour Des Trees

A seven-day cycling tour that combines bike racing with forestry is coming to Ohio for the first time.

The 581-mile Tour Des Trees starts Sunday in Columbus.

J. Eric Smith, CEO and President of the event's organizer, Tree Fund, said the tour is about engaging the community in awareness of urban forests.

“Every day we have multiple stops. We do events. We go into schools," Smith said. "We do school programs. We do tree plantings, basically connect where we can with the community to get people thinking about the scientific side of the trees that we live with.”

The tour will begin in Columbus, make stops at Mohican State Park and the city of Kent before it loops through Cleveland and back to Columbus.

The Tour Des Trees will also raise money to fund research into healthy forests.

Tags: 
tour des trees
Cycling
trees
fundraiser
education
Mohican State Park
Tree Fund
J. Eric Smith

Related Content

Akron Picked to Participate in National Cycling Tour

By Jul 17, 2018
photo of FCCUSA event
AKRON/SUMMIT CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

Akron has been chosen as one of six U.S. cities to participate in a national cycling events tour.

The Fondo Cycling Circuit USA will offer three different distance options for participants during the event this October

In choosing Akron, National Series Director Steve Meckfessel said the tour was looking for what he called “vibrant cycling communities.”

AAA Begins Offering Roadside Assistance for Bicycles in the Ohio Valley

By Bill Rinehart May 6, 2016
Photo of a bike at the program's announcement
BILL RINEHART / WVXU

AAA is now offering emergency roadside service for bicycles in the Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo areas.

Auto club Members can now call for assistance if they have a flat tire, broken chain, or any other bicycle problem.

Spokeswoman Cheryl Parker says AAA will send a vehicle to a stranded cyclist, pick up the bike, and give them a ride home or to a repair shop.