Theatre Group Looks Toward Goals, Challenges in Akron's Theater Scene in 2019

Akron’s theatre scene lost a well-known name when Coach House theatre cancelled the remainder of its season. But other theatre groups are still going strong in the city, including one that’s finding success in a new home.

Rubber City Theatre had a healthy box office for “A Christmas Carol,” which closed yesterday. The company moved to its black box space in the Sherbondy Hill area last year. Artistic Director and founder Dane Leasure says his company – and others in Northeast Ohio -- have done well by presenting a mix of classics, musicals and new works. But there can still be challenges with promotion and finances.

“We are able to pay everyone a stipend. Obviously, we would love to pay them a living wage; that is our ultimate goal. Right now, we have a small staff that’s part-time. More funding would always be great to expand those abilities to pay people more.”

Leasure adds that they have gotten funding from the Knight Foundation to present a new adaption of “The Taming of the Shrew” next year from local playwright Josy Jones.

