Team NEO Report Predicts One Million Job Openings Over the Next Five Years As Workforce Ages

By 2 hours ago
  • Team NEO Counties
    In the 18-county area covered by Team NEO, the report predicts about half the workforce will turn over in the next half-decade as the last of the Baby Boomers retire.
    Team NEO website

A new report shows that Northeast Ohio is on-track to have one-million job openings over the next five years – but the total employment picture will remain relatively flat.

Team NEO’s quarterly report examines the economy across various sectors. The study shows that, overall, there will be a need for about a million replacement workers as current employees – the tail end of the Baby Boomers – leave the workforce. Jacob Duritsky, Vice President of Strategy and Research at Team NEO, says many of those jobs will be in manufacturing and related jobs.

“There’s demand for more than 100,000 new workers in the next five years. So if you think about manufacturing as a whole, we’ve seen some declines. When you think about it through the lens of replacement work, we actually have significant demand going forward.”

The region’s workforce is likely to remain just below 2 million people. The report does project an additional 21,000 jobs will be added across all sectors of the economy over the next half-decade.

Tags: 
Aligning Opportunities Job Report
Team NEO
Manufacturing in Ohio
Jacob Duritsky

Related Content

New Report Shows Ohio's Job Training Isn't Matching Ohio's Job Openings

By Brooke Forrest May 4, 2018
COD Newsroom

A new study finds Ohio’s workforce overall is lacking qualifications for some of the most in-demand jobs. Team NEO has created its second Aligning Opportunities Job Report to better define the needs of the job market in the state.

Jacob Duritsky, vice president of strategy and research at Team NEO, believes this research is the first step in making the region more competitive.

Internet Of Things May Be Ohio's Manufacturing Future

By Nov 6, 2018
Jacob Duritsky
TeamNEO

Northeast Ohio manufacturing could increase dramatically over the next seven years if it embraces the Internet of Things, or IoT.

Industrial IoT is where computer devices are embedded in every step of manufacturing.

The advocacy group, Team NEO, has put together a roadmap for the region, detailing its strengths and weaknesses, with and without IoT.

Jacob Duritsky is the vice president of strategy and research for TeamNEO.

Ohio's Manufacturing Gains On the Rise

By Feb 16, 2018
Manufacturing
WIKIMEDIA / WIKIMEDIA

A new report on Northeast Ohio manufacturing shows that the region’s output is nearly matching pre-recession levels.

The report, published by Team NEO in partnership with MAGNET, also places the region above the rest of the nation in productivity.