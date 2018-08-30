Summit Development Chief Welcomes Bond Rating Upgrade

The Development Finance Authority of Summit County will be able to inject more funding into public projects due to an upgrade in their investment bond rating from a B plus to an A minus.

The rating, issued by the finance company Standard and Poor’s, indicates the quality of bonds issued by a given entity.

Chris Burnham, the President and C-E-O of D-F-A, said the higher rating will allow for better funding for future projects.

Burnham on impact of new rating

“With two more transactions that we think will close before the end of the year, those projects will definitely benefit by virtue of having the, the upgrade to A-minus. And then we plan to continue on into. to next year and beyond.”

Currently, the DFA pending projects include an energy efficiency project for a private company in Barberton and public improvement project for a private development in Green Township.