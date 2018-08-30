Summit Development Chief Welcomes Bond Rating Upgrade

By Nicholas Hunter 35 minutes ago
  • photo of Chris Burnham
    Chris Burnham is CEO of the Development Finance Authority of Summit County.
    SUMMIT DFA / SUMMIT DFA

The Development Finance Authority of Summit County will be able to inject more funding into public projects due to an upgrade in their investment bond rating from a B plus to an A minus.

The rating, issued by the finance company Standard and Poor’s, indicates the quality of bonds issued by a given entity.

Chris Burnham, the President and C-E-O of D-F-A, said the higher rating will allow for better funding for future projects.

“With two more transactions that we think will close before the end of the year, those projects will definitely benefit by virtue of having the, the upgrade to A-minus. And then we plan to continue on into. to next year and beyond.”

Currently, the DFA pending projects include an energy efficiency project for a private company in Barberton and public improvement project for a private development in Green Township.

Tags: 
Summit County
Akron
clean energy
Development Finance Authority
Barberton

Related Content

Akron Energy Special Improvement District expands across Summit County

By Rachel Duthie Aug 31, 2017

Summit County Council has voted to expand the Akron Energy Special Improvement District throughout the region.

The program gives area businesses, nonprofits and governments an incentive to make their buildings more energy efficient.

Summit County Executive chief of staff Jason Dodson says the expansion creates a new economic development tool for the region.

Through the Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, businesses can finance upgrades and repay them through an assessment against the property.