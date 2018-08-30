Summit County's Executive Believes Good Progess Has Been Made in 2018

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro delivered her 2018 State of the County address Thursday. An audience of nearly 1,000 gathered at the John S. Knight Center to hear what she had to say and plans to do.

The address (news report)

Shapiro believes financial challenges driven largely by state funding cuts will continue but can be handled without tapping the county’s rainy day fund. She said a plan for solving problems with the county jail will be implemented immediately.

And she said she was especially pleased to announce the Summit Liberty House project.

“We are partnering with Family and Community Services, the city of Akron and the Summit County Land Bank to create Summit County’s first facility for homeless female veterans and their children,” she said.

When asked if she is going to run for re-election next year, Shapiro said, “Yes, yes, yes.”

Here is the full-length recording of the 2018 State of the County address, which was sponsored by the Akron Press Club.