Summit County's Executive Believes Good Progess Has Been Made in 2018

By 1 hour ago
  • State of the County Address, Summit County, 2018
    An audience of nearly 1,000 people gathers for the 2018 Summit County State of the County Address Thursday.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro delivered her 2018 State of the County address Thursday. An audience of nearly 1,000 gathered at the John S. Knight Center to hear what she had to say and plans to do.   

Shapiro believes financial challenges driven largely by state funding cuts will continue but can be handled without tapping the county’s rainy day fund. She said a plan for solving problems with the county jail will be implemented immediately. 

Summit County Landbank
Credit Summit County Land Bank

And she said she was especially pleased to announce the Summit Liberty House project.  

“We are partnering with Family and Community Services, the city of Akron and the Summit County Land Bank to create Summit County’s first facility for homeless female veterans and their children,” she said.

When asked if she is going to run for re-election next year, Shapiro said, “Yes, yes, yes.” 

Here is the full-length recording of the 2018  State of the County address, which was sponsored by the Akron Press Club. 

Tags: 
Summit County
opioid epidemic
Summit County Jail
Ilene Shapiro
Summit County Community Development

Related Content

ACLU of Ohio Urges Cities to Repeal Panhandling Laws

By & Aug 29, 2018
photo of panhandling
ANNA STAVER / WKSU

The ACLU of Ohio has sent letters to Summit County, the cities of Canton and Youngstown, and dozens of other municipalities, urging them to end laws that ban or put limits on panhandling.

The organization said the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Reed v. Town of Gilbert protects panhandling as a form of free speech.

Summit Development Chief Welcomes Bond Rating Upgrade

By Nicholas Hunter 9 hours ago
photo of Chris Burnham
SUMMIT DFA / SUMMIT DFA

The Development Finance Authority of Summit County will be able to inject more funding into public projects due to an upgrade in their investment bond rating from a B plus to an A minus.

The rating, issued by the finance company Standard and Poor’s, indicates the quality of bonds issued by a given entity.

Chris Burnham, the President and C-E-O of D-F-A, said the higher rating will allow for better funding for future projects.

Once a Rehab Center for TB, Edwin Shaw Site Gets a Role in Battling the Opioid Epidemic

By Oct 25, 2017
Ilene Shapiro
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro is asking County Council to turn 25 acres of what used to be the Edwin Shaw rehab hospital over to two nonprofits – to help respond to the county’s newly declared crisis. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports the agencies plan to convert the property into an addiction-treatment facility.