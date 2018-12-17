Summit County Officers Host Kids For 'Christmas With a Cop'

By 35 minutes ago
  • photo of Holly Reese, Adrian Mates
    Adrian Mates picked out a levitating Spider-Man for himself while shopping during 'Christmas with a Cop' with Holly Reese from the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Over the weekend, more than 100 police officers from around Summit County participated in “Christmas with a Cop.” It was an opportunity for police to connect with underprivileged kids.

The kids got to enjoy breakfast with the officers before riding in their cruisers – complete with lights and sirens -- to Wal-Mart in Fairlawn.  Once there, each child received a $110 gift card to spend.  Detective Michelle Porter with the Summit County Sherriff’s office says it’s important to show kids that there are “people behind the badge.”

“I used to do patrol in AMHA [Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority] housing so I always made it a point to stop so the kids see you as a person [and] that we’re not just the bad guys showing up when something bad happens.  These kids may not ever see me again but if they do, they’re going to remember my name’s Michelle and I’m the one who took them shopping.”

About 130 kids were part of the event, shopping with officers from the University of Akron, Summa health System, Copley, Fairlawn and Akron.

Tags: 
Akron Police
Shop with a cop
Michelle Porter
Summit County Sheriff

Related Content

Akron is Deciding Whether to Pursue $1 Million To Tackle a Backlog of Sexual Assault Cases

By Jun 18, 2018
photo of Rick Edwards, Bertina King
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron City Council will decide tonight whether to pursue a $1 million federal grant so police can process a backlog of sexual assault cold cases.

In 2012, Akron sent 1,822 rape kits to be tested – some dating from the mid-1990s. Close to half of the kits came back with a match to someone in the FBI’s national DNA database.

Akron's Mayor and Police Chief Speak Out About the City's Recent Gun Violence

By Jul 16, 2018
News conference held at Akron police headquarters
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Over the last 10 days, 16 people were wounded or killed in shooting incidents in Akron. The city’s mayor and police chief addressed the unprecedented outbreak of gun violence during a news conference Monday.

Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball said that, despite the spike in shootings, Akron’s crime statistics are down across the board for the year, even homicides.  But, he said, the recent deadly violence shows the need to do more.