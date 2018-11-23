Summit County Council Votes to Create a Team to Deal with Pipeline Emergencies

The NEXUS pipeline is beginning to carry natural gas through parts of Summit County. With that in mind the county is working to be better prepared for potential leaks, accidents, or other problems.

Gloria Rodgers, Summit County Council
Council passed an ordinance authorizing some of the tax dollars coming into the county from NEXUS to be earmarked for training and equipment.  Councilwoman Gloria Rodgers in on the Public Works Committee. “There’s about four million dollars in taxes dispersed among the communities. The County’s share is a hundred thousand.”

Rodgers notes that the County has experience with funding first-responder activities from its role in the multi-county emergency management system. “There’s a 13 county consortium and we actually head up controlling the funds.  So if another county needs money for special equipment or masks or something, the money flows through us.”

The entire two-and-a-half-billion-dollar NEXUS pipeline is expected to be operational from Kensington, Ohio to the Michigan border by the middle of next year.

