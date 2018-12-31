Summit County, Cleveland Police Offering Options For Getting Home Safely On New Year's Eve

    In Summit County, free rides are available on New Year's Eve by calling 330-475-7888. In downtown Cleveland, police will be offering $10 promo cards for Lyft, and $5 promo codes online.
People ringing in the New Year in Northeast Ohio tonight will have several options for getting home safely.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Summit County Prosecutor’s office will be offering residents free cab rides home, up to a fare of $65. It’s part of an anti-drunk-driving campaign called “Arrive Alive,” which was actually launched in July. In starting the program, Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh noted that one-third of traffic fatalities in the U.S. are alcohol-related. About 25 people used the service over the Independence Day weekend. That number jumped to 80 during Thanksgiving weekend. The service is available by calling 330-475-7888.

In downtown Cleveland and the Flats, police officers will be handing out promo cards good for $10 off rides with the Lyft ride-sharing service. And for people elsewhere in the city, the police department has promo codes on Facebook and Twitter for $5 off. The discounts work with the Lyft app and come from $10,000 worth of credits secured by the Cleveland Police Foundation.

