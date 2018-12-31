Summit County, Cleveland Police Offering Options For Getting Home Safely On New Year's Eve

People ringing in the New Year in Northeast Ohio tonight will have several options for getting home safely.

Rides Home on New Year's Eve

Starting at 6 p.m., the Summit County Prosecutor’s office will be offering residents free cab rides home, up to a fare of $65. It’s part of an anti-drunk-driving campaign called “Arrive Alive,” which was actually launched in July. In starting the program, Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh noted that one-third of traffic fatalities in the U.S. are alcohol-related. About 25 people used the service over the Independence Day weekend. That number jumped to 80 during Thanksgiving weekend. The service is available by calling 330-475-7888.

In downtown Cleveland and the Flats, police officers will be handing out promo cards good for $10 off rides with the Lyft ride-sharing service. And for people elsewhere in the city, the police department has promo codes on Facebook and Twitter for $5 off. The discounts work with the Lyft app and come from $10,000 worth of credits secured by the Cleveland Police Foundation.