Summit County Children Services to Put Renewal Levy and Increase on Ballot

Summit County Children Services is looking to a levy renewal and increase in November to avoid budget cuts.

The levy calls for a 2.25-mill renewal along with a one mill increase. Children Services has been operating on a deficit for the past few years.

Director of Community Relation’s Ann Ream said there’s been a 36-percent increase in children custody since 2012, the last time the levy was renewed.

Asking for more support

“We need more foster homes. We need to be able to make sure these kids are in a safe home, that their well-being is looked after and, of course, their permanency needs are also looked at,” she said.

Ream said if the levy doesn’t pass, Children Services will have to reduce its budget, which would result in staff and program cuts.

Ohio ranks last in the U.S. in financial support for child welfare.

