Summit Animal Control Kicks Off Drive to Encourage Pet Adoption

Summit County Animal Control has kicked off its 12 dogs of Christmas campaign. The public will be able to adopt dogs and cats that are fully vetted for $50 to $80 dollars less than normal fees.

Fully vetted pets will be neutered and de-wormed, flea treated, vaccinated, and have blood work done.

Animal Control director Christine Fatheree says this is a great opportunity to buy something for a loved one. Animal Control has been doing this program for five years, and Fatheree says no animal that’s been adopted has been returned.

Christine Fatheree speaks about the benefits of animal adoption.

“Just a great way to get an animal in a home for the holiday, and to share your love instead of buying something. A lot of people want animals for the holiday, we do have three kittens that are also going to be a part of that. So, instead of going and buying one from a breeder or something like that, you know, you can come help a homeless pet for the holidays.”

The pets will be available at the Animal Control Office at 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron. The fee to adopt a dog will be $10 and a cat $5.

Fatheree says anyone who adopts a dog will have to purchase an $18 dog license.

Dates:

Monday Dec. 10, Tuesday Dec. 11, Thursday Dec. 13, Friday Dec. 14, : 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 12: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 15: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, contact Summit County Animal Countrol at (330) 643-2845.