State Superintendent Urges Ohio Schools to Look Beyond Report Card Grades

By 2 hours ago
  • Paolo DeMaria is superintendent of Ohio schools.
    Statehouse News Bureau / Statehouse News Bureau

Schools throughout Ohio are finding out whether they are making the grade on the state’s annual school report cards released Thursday.  

 State school Superintendent Paolo DeMaria is upbeat about the report cards this year, urging Ohioans to look at the data behind the grades. “We’re seeing improvement and academic achievement happening all across the state in every corner of the state.” Overall school and district grades are new this year, and it would be hard to see that improvement by looking at those. Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Youngstown are among schools getting F’s, with A’s primarily in wealthier districts. But the most common grade was a C. Schools are also judged on test scores, graduation rates and other categories. DeMaria says East Cleveland is the only district in Ohio that will be subject to state takeover because of this report card. 

