State School Superintendent Releases District Report Cards

By 1 hour ago
  • Ohio superintendent of public instruction Paolo DeMaria
    Statehouse News Bureau / Statehouse News Bureau

The state has put out the latest report card for school districts. Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Youngstown and Toledo got failing grades while many wealthier suburban areas of the state got high marks.  

There were 14 Fs and 28 As, but the most common grade for districts was a C. State School Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says there’s been improvement, even in some districts with an overall failing grade. He says it’s important to look at the data behind those letters. “If a district or a school has a C grade, you know what are the contributors? What are the successful things that contribute to that C? What might be the weaknesses that need further attention or further improvement?” DeMaria says only East Cleveland will be subject to state takeover because of this report card. 

