State Legislative Leaders Eye Bills and the Clock in Lame Duck Session

By 29 minutes ago
  • photo of Larry Obhof
    Senate President Larry Obhof said he is hoping lawmakers will consider a bill to cut state regulations and change rules for occupational licenses.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House and Senate are preparing for a busy week of legislating in Columbus with a couple of controversial measures up for debate.

The hotly-contested Heartbeat Bill which bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected is back in committee.

That bill was delayed last week, as was a resolution to make it tougher for groups and citizens to put an issue on the statewide ballot will get another look in committee.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof plans to talk to Republican House Speaker Ryan Smith about their agendas, which he says will continue even after this session is over.

“The world doesn’t end when we leave. We will be sworn in again in the next General Assembly less than four weeks from today,” Obhof said.

Obhof is hoping for votes on a bill to change rules on occupational licenses, and on a measure that would require 30 percent of state regulations be cut in the next three years.

heartbeat bill
Larry Obhof
lame duck
occupational licenses

