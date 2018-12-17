State Leaders Prepare for Possible Vetoes, Overrides

  • Gov. John Kasich (left) and Senate President Larry Obhof during a press conference in 2017.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House and Senate are bracing themselves for a busier than usual week after Christmas. What is usually time spent away from the Statehouse could be used to override potential vetoes from the governor. 

Two abortion bans, a pro-gun bill, and a pay raise for elected officials are all on Gov. John Kasich’s desk. All are bills he’s hinted he’ll veto.

But with supermajorities in both the House and Senate, leaders are preparing to come back after Christmas for possible overrides.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina pointed out it’s not always this way. “I do want to emphasize that the House and the Senate and the governor have worked very well together for eight years, that we all have the same goals for the state of Ohio," he said.

There has seemed to be a rift between the General Assembly and Kasich as he continues to build up his reputation as a counterpoint to President Donald Trump.

For example, on the topic of guns, Obhof says he hasn’t spoken to Kasich in months.

Tags: 
Ohio legislature
Governor John Kasich
vetoes
overrides

