State Commerce Director Says Medical Marijuana Should be Available in Ohio "in a Few Months"

The head of Ohio’s Department of Commerce says the state continues work to get its new medical marijuana program up and running. She’s still not giving an exact timeline for the program.

Medical marijuana program is progressing.

Department of Commerce Director Jacqueline Williams says as of Tuesday, five growers have received cultivating licenses. She expects several inspections this month to lead to about half of all of the state’s 26 growers being certified and growing medical pot.

"We also have processors who are setting up their business," Williams says. "We have testing labs that have been approved and are setting up their businesses. And we think that in a matter of a few months that we will actually have product on shelves and people will be able to buy those products.”

The state’s program was supposed to be up and running last Saturday, and Williams says they technically met that deadline by having systems in place.