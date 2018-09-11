State Commerce Director Says Medical Marijuana Should be Available in Ohio "in a Few Months"

By Stephen Brown 43 minutes ago
  • Photo of marijuana leaves
    More inspections of the state's growers will be done this month. That should lead to about half of the 26 growers being certified and growing, according to the state Commerce Department director.
    JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The head of Ohio’s Department of Commerce says the state continues work to get its new medical marijuana program up and running. She’s still not giving an exact timeline for the program.

Department of Commerce Director Jacqueline Williams says as of Tuesday, five growers have received cultivating licenses. She expects several inspections this month to lead to about half of all of the state’s 26 growers being certified and growing medical pot.

"We also have processors who are setting up their business," Williams says. "We have testing labs that have been approved and are setting up their businesses. And we think that in a matter of a few months that we will actually have product on shelves and people will be able to buy those products.”

The state’s program was supposed to be up and running last Saturday, and Williams says they technically met that deadline by having systems in place.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Ohio Department of Commerce
jacqueline williams

Related Content

More Ohio Processors and Testers Get Medical Marijuana Provisional Licenses

By Aug 17, 2018
Photo of medical marijuana
Shutterstock.com

More processing and testing facilities for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program have been given provisional permits to proceed with their plans.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued permits to Green Investment Partners and Standard Wellness Company. They join seven other processors who got provisional approval earlier this month to build their facilities. 

Ohio Gives License to Large-Scale Medical Marijuana Cultivator

By Jul 31, 2018
photo of marijuana
United States Fish and Wildlife Service

The state has issued the first license for a large-scale medical marijuana cultivator under Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

Ohio Department of Commerce spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said Buckeye Relief has passed its inspection and has been issued a certificate of operation, the first issued to a large-scale cultivator, which is allowed to grow up to 25,000 square feet of medical marijuana. 

Why the Delays in Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program?

By Sep 6, 2018
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s medical marijuana program went into effect on September 8, 2016. Yet two years later, the drug hasn’t been dispensed to anyone. It was supposed to be fully operational on September 8 of this year but that’s not happening.  

Weather, delays associated with ordering equipment, real estate closing delays, problems with utilities or unforeseen issues with renovation of buildings, delays with local permitting – those are some reasons the program isn’t going to be fully operational by that September 8, 2018 deadline.