State Agency Fees and Penalties to Benefit an Ohio Fund Under New Bill

When state agencies collect fines and penalties, they often keep that money in their own coffers. A new bill at the Statehouse would change that.

The proposal

The bill would require state agencies to deposit all fines, penalties and late fees into the state’s general operating fund instead of directing those dollars into their own coffers.

The sponsor of the bill said agencies that depend on those dollars for operation would have a method of being able to get them back, if the money is proven to be necessary.

Sen. Frank LaRose said maybe agencies wouldn’t be as zealous about going after fines unnecessarily if the money wasn’t going back into their bottom line.

“It creates a perverse incentive for that agency to perhaps levy more fines,” he said.

The bill has just been introduced in the Senate. There’s no word on when or if lawmakers will take up the proposal.