Stark State Considers Options After Surprise Decision by Long-time Partner

The Fuel Cell Prototyping Center at Stark State College in North Canton is closing. Since 2006 it’s been a public-private research & development facility and a lab for technology students. But at the end of the year the private-sector development partner is leaving.

Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition Executive Director Pat Valente
Credit Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition website

The Korean conglomerate LG said this week that the development program no longer fits its corporate strategy.

Pat Valente is Executive Director of the Ohio Fuel Cell Coalition.  Noting that LG was in final development of a marketable fuel cell for small-scale public utilities, he says the shutdown announcement was completely unexpected.  “We had set up a meeting with JobsOhio for Friday with LG and a couple of our other companies to talk about ‘here’s where we’re going’ and then all of a sudden this happens.  Needless to say LG is not going to be going to the meeting on Friday.”

Valente also says LG’s decision is surprising partly because there are many more fuel cell companies showing interest in Ohio right now.

Related Content

GM-Honda Fuel-Cell Partnership Expected to Help Stark State College

By Kevin Niedermier Feb 6, 2017
General Motors

A new partnership between General Motors and Honda to develop and build fuel cells in Michigan for their advanced “green” vehicles is seen as a plus for Stark State College.

Jim Maloney coordinates Stark State’s Fuel Cell Prototyping Center, where students study the electricity-producing devices. He expects excitement over the GM-Honda partnership to boost enrollment.

Stark Officials Drink From the Tailpipe of Clean Burning Hydrogen Bus

By Apr 19, 2016
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Transportation officials are touting a new age in public transit with the use of buses that run on hydrogen. 

Kirt Conrad, executive director of the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority, or SARTA, says the emissions from their public transit system's new hydrogen bus is so clean you can drink it. So he did, toasting, “to Ohio!”

The water in his cup dripped directly from the bus’s tailpipe.

SARTA Gets Federal Funds to Expand Fuel-Cell Bus Program

By Ryan Landolph Sep 22, 2017
photo of hydrogen fuel cell bus
SARTA

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) is adding two fuel-cell buses to its existing fleet of five. The Federal Transit Administration recently gave SARTA $1.75 million to help fund the program, which will total eleven buses by the end of next year.

Kirt Conrad, the CEO of SARTA, says the agency has the third-largest fuel cell bus fleet in the country. He says these buses are important for the community.